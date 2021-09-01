KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.60.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KAR shares. Bank of America raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,625,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,477,000 after acquiring an additional 39,329 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 415,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after buying an additional 53,665 shares during the period. Granger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KAR opened at $16.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. KAR Auction Services has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.63.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

