Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

KAIKY stock opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.48. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $22.54.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Company Profile

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. engages in the provision of marine transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Dry Bulk, Energy Resource Transport, Product Logistics, and Others. The Dry Bulk segment offers bulk cargo services. The Energy Resource Transport segment includes energy transportation and offshore energy exploration and production support.

