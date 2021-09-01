Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
KAIKY stock opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.48. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $22.54.
Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Company Profile
