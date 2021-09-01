Kebab Token (KEBAB) Price Up 33.4% This Week

Kebab Token (CURRENCY:KEBAB) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 1st. Kebab Token has a market capitalization of $43,259.54 and approximately $7.00 worth of Kebab Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kebab Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Kebab Token has traded up 33.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00063544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.30 or 0.00135653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.83 or 0.00162071 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,477.45 or 0.07335830 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,498.42 or 1.00199829 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $478.58 or 0.01009579 BTC.

Kebab Token Coin Profile

Kebab Token’s official Twitter account is @kebabfinance

Kebab Token Coin Trading

