Keel Point LLC Invests $1.05 Million in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 120.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 745,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $136,793,000 after purchasing an additional 407,271 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 119.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 715,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $130,798,000 after acquiring an additional 389,184 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 92.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 675,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $123,849,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 447.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 315,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,872,000 after acquiring an additional 257,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 95.2% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 491,371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $90,157,000 after acquiring an additional 239,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWKS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

SWKS opened at $184.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.70. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.72 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,901,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,128.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,287 shares of company stock worth $7,210,504. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

