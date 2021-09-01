KeyFi (KEYFI) Trading 4.6% Lower This Week

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 1st. KeyFi has a total market cap of $972,991.45 and $1,217.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000797 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, KeyFi has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00064988 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.80 or 0.00134927 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.41 or 0.00158745 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,598.92 or 0.07380283 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,185.50 or 0.98813645 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $485.32 or 0.00995236 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,503,895 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

