Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.590-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $179.38 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $90.62 and a twelve month high of $180.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.41. The company has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keysight Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $180.60.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Keysight Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 174.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.60% of Keysight Technologies worth $172,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.