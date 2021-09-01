KickToken [new] Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.82 Million (KICK)

KickToken [new] (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 1st. One KickToken [new] coin can currently be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KickToken [new] has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. KickToken [new] has a total market capitalization of $22.07 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of KickToken [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00058918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014270 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.72 or 0.00131897 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.41 or 0.00813691 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00049026 BTC.

KickToken [new] Profile

KickToken [new] (CRYPTO:KICK) is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2019. KickToken [new]’s total supply is 1,493,621,225 coins. KickToken [new]’s official Twitter account is @KickEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

