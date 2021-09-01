Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

Kimball International has increased its dividend by 38.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of KBAL opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $458.65 million, a P/E ratio of 62.35 and a beta of 0.90. Kimball International has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $14.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.23.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kimball International had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 5.36%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KBAL shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kimball International in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other Kimball International news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,873.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

