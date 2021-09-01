Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $9,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.86. 3,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,127. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $157.91. The firm has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. UBS Group started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.43.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

