Kin Achieves Market Capitalization of $158.88 Million (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Kin has a total market cap of $158.88 million and approximately $4.03 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kin has traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar. One Kin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00067229 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00064944 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.39 or 0.00135536 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.59 or 0.00160812 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00090179 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00011248 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,590.44 or 0.07441803 BTC.

KIN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official website is www.kin.org . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

