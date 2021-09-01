Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Short Interest Update

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the July 29th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 24,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.11.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $39.22. The stock had a trading volume of 58,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,779. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.93 and a 200 day moving average of $38.76. Kirkland Lake Gold has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $55.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 33.08%. The company had revenue of $662.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

