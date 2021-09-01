KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 628,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,715 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of KLA worth $203,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KLA in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in KLA during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in KLA by 175.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 1,916.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

KLAC traded down $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $338.00. 2,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,418. The stock has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.31 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.92.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. Research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

KLA declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KLAC shares. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.81.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total transaction of $417,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $146,227.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,188 shares of company stock worth $2,513,439. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

