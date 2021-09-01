KLAYswap Protocol Price Up 18.4% Over Last Week (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. In the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. KLAYswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $167.26 million and $24.57 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for $21.49 or 0.00043329 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00064997 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.68 or 0.00134456 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.12 or 0.00159546 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,796.63 or 0.07656021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,692.15 or 1.00205753 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.04 or 0.00994227 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KLAYswap Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KLAYswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

