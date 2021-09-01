Klimatas Market Capitalization Achieves $8,600.67 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Klimatas has a market cap of $8,600.67 and $157.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Klimatas has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Klimatas

KTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

