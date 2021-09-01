KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman Sells 18,840 Shares

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 18,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $474,014.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shrikrishna Venkataraman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

On Wednesday, August 25th, Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 52,699 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $1,201,010.21.

On Monday, August 23rd, Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 18,287 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $405,788.53.

KnowBe4 stock traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $23.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,952. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.17. KnowBe4, Inc. has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $59.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KNBE. began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KnowBe4 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth about $414,000. 35.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.