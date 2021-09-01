Korn Ferry (KFY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.69 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect Korn Ferry to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:KFY opened at $70.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.60 and a 200-day moving average of $65.79. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $74.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 19.12%.

KFY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.20.

In other Korn Ferry news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $2,470,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,627,889.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,090,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,574,380.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,370 shares of company stock worth $4,819,610. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Korn Ferry stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 68.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 262,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,380 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Korn Ferry worth $19,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

