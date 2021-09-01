Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Position Increased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT opened at $130.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.14 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.50. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $134.86.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.44 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 131.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

KRNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Kornit Digital from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kornit Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.30.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

