Kyber Network Crystal v2 Market Capitalization Achieves $341.64 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. During the last seven days, Kyber Network Crystal v2 has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kyber Network Crystal v2 has a total market cap of $341.64 million and approximately $48.30 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kyber Network Crystal v2 coin can now be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00004138 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00058241 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $399.33 or 0.00837796 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.42 or 0.00112074 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00047911 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Profile

KNC is a coin. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s total supply is 173,204,592 coins. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official Twitter account is @KyberNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

Buying and Selling Kyber Network Crystal v2

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network Crystal v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyber Network Crystal v2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kyber Network Crystal v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

