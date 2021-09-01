L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

In other news, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $26,166,726.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,459,144.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 326,481 shares of company stock valued at $72,558,324. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LHX stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.15. 11,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,885. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.45. The stock has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $235.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

