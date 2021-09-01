L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $555,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,481 shares of company stock valued at $72,558,324 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.75 and its 200 day moving average is $213.45. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $235.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

