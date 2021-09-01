LABS Group (LABS) Price Hits $0.0182 on Exchanges

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $37.80 million and $2.73 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LABS Group has traded 30.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0182 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00065579 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.99 or 0.00134881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.04 or 0.00159129 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,710.56 or 0.07470738 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,715.55 or 1.00095815 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $495.88 or 0.00998388 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,081,076,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

