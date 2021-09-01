Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:LAAAU) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:LAAAU)’s share price fell 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.97 and last traded at $9.97. 482 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 27,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth $494,000.

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Shanghai, China.

