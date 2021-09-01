Lambda Market Cap Tops $27.21 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $27.21 million and $4.09 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lambda coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lambda has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00060600 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00014224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00129751 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $395.67 or 0.00834684 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00048617 BTC.

Lambda Coin Profile

LAMB is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,433,999,014 coins. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

