Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,675 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Lantheus worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1,928.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,123,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,195 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,614,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,880,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,434,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,660,000 after purchasing an additional 579,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1,276.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 550,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,773,000 after purchasing an additional 510,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

LNTH opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.15. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $101.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNTH. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $182,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,887.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $31,621.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,763.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

