Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.86.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTCH. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Latch during the second quarter worth about $57,159,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,083,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,244,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,967,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,233,000. Institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LTCH opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.95. Latch has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $19.70.

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

