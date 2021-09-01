Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.86.

LTCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LTCH. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Latch in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Latch in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latch in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Latch during the second quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Latch during the second quarter worth about $375,000. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTCH opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. Latch has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $19.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.95.

About Latch

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

