Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Earns “Underperform” Rating from CIBC

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$43.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.02% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$44.50.

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock traded up C$0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$43.01. The company had a trading volume of 262,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,068. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$25.74 and a 12-month high of C$45.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.39. The company had revenue of C$249.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$236.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.2299997 earnings per share for the current year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

