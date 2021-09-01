Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Short Interest Update

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the July 29th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000.

Get Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of LGI opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.21. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $21.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.1151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%.

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.