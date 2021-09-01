Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Sold by Private Capital Advisors Inc.

Private Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 53,888 shares during the quarter. Lazard accounts for about 1.6% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Private Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of Lazard worth $9,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Lazard by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lazard by 5.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Lazard by 2.2% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Lazard by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its position in shares of Lazard by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 55,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAZ stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.17. The company had a trading volume of 14,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.27 and a 200-day moving average of $45.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.54. Lazard Ltd has a 12-month low of $30.66 and a 12-month high of $48.98.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.18 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 57.66% and a net margin of 15.75%. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

