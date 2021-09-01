Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Short Interest Update

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the July 29th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 532,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Lazard by 10.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,670,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,598,000 after purchasing an additional 931,553 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Lazard in the second quarter worth about $39,634,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Lazard by 10.2% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,657,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,479,000 after purchasing an additional 708,047 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Lazard by 368.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 823,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,836,000 after purchasing an additional 647,733 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lazard by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,676,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,878,000 after purchasing an additional 628,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

LAZ stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.45. 10,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,456. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Lazard has a 52 week low of $30.66 and a 52 week high of $48.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.54.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. Lazard had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 57.66%. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lazard will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

