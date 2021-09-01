Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.85 Million

Analysts predict that Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) will announce $24.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.70 million and the highest is $25.00 million. Level One Bancorp reported sales of $25.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full year sales of $100.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $100.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $94.00 million, with estimates ranging from $92.00 million to $96.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Level One Bancorp.

Get Level One Bancorp alerts:

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.20). Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 25.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEVL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $772,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 39.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,795,000 after purchasing an additional 129,496 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 202.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 10,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Level One Bancorp by 13.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEVL stock opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $205.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.98. Level One Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.76%.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Level One Bancorp (LEVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.