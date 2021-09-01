Lightning Bitcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.63 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $7.63 million and $242,794.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.98 or 0.00003997 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $181.81 or 0.00367918 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005925 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000507 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 92.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

