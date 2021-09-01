Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$123.35.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LSPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$82.74 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$145.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of LSPD opened at C$140.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$111.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$94.05. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of C$37.51 and a twelve month high of C$140.36.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

