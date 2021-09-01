LikeCoin Price Hits $0.0253 on Major Exchanges (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $26.58 million and approximately $43,785.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0253 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LikeCoin has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00060818 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002990 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00014546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.71 or 0.00131053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.72 or 0.00842788 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00049591 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,053,076,167 coins and its circulating supply is 1,051,748,683 coins. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

