Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Holdings Lowered by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,464 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $4,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 7,946.1% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,432,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,410 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at $523,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 13.6% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 28,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,054,000 after purchasing an additional 66,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 3.4% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNC shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Shares of NYSE LNC traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.62. 923,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.00. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $71.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 37.75%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

