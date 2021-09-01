Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2,400.00

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and last traded at GBX 2,388.75 ($31.21), with a volume of 25533 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,350 ($30.70).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Liontrust Asset Management alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,048.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,674.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 50.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share. This represents a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Liontrust Asset Management’s previous dividend of $11.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Liontrust Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.76%.

In other news, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol sold 82,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,769 ($23.11), for a total transaction of £1,453,162.74 ($1,898,566.42). Also, insider John Stephen Ions sold 27,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,109 ($27.55), for a total value of £588,031.38 ($768,266.76).

About Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO)

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Liontrust Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontrust Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.