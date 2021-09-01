Liquity Price Tops $5.85 on Major Exchanges (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for $5.85 or 0.00012026 BTC on popular exchanges. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $54.42 million and approximately $476,679.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Liquity has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00067818 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.94 or 0.00135633 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.37 or 0.00161196 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,697.16 or 0.07604958 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,668.42 or 1.00109683 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $487.89 or 0.01003580 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,308,257 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

