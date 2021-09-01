Liquity USD Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week (LUSD)

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $738.51 million and approximately $993,617.00 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity USD coin can now be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00002128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00060701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00014580 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00131084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $409.69 or 0.00849160 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00049405 BTC.

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD (CRYPTO:LUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Liquity USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

