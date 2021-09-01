Lisk 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $81.30 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $4.10 or 0.00008650 BTC on popular exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $528.52 million and $81.30 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lisk has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00060989 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00026820 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002333 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,819,791 coins and its circulating supply is 128,901,463 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

