Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Hits $0.0114 on Major Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 17.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $8.40 million and approximately $2,879.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000306 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,867.99 or 0.99214701 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 738,288,825 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.