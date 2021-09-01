Litecoin (LTC) Price Tops $176.04 on Top Exchanges

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Litecoin has a market cap of $11.75 billion and $2.54 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $176.04 or 0.00371373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000592 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006238 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000503 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 70.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,615 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.