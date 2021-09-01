Livenodes (LNO) Hits Market Cap of $9,050.58

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 1st. In the last week, Livenodes has traded flat against the dollar. One Livenodes coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Livenodes has a total market cap of $9,050.58 and approximately $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00019730 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001352 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000085 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000109 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000358 BTC.

About Livenodes

Livenodes (CRYPTO:LNO) is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. Livenodes’ official message board is medium.com/@cryptomasters007 . The official website for Livenodes is livenodes.online . Livenodes’ official Twitter account is @LiveNodes

Livenodes Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Livenodes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Livenodes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Livenodes using one of the exchanges listed above.

