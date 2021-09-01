LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $53.07

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.07 and last traded at $52.31, with a volume of 4967 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.69.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LKQ. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities increased their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.65.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,735,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $166,897,000 after acquiring an additional 44,026 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in LKQ by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,090 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in LKQ by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of LKQ by 6.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,783 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 26.1% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 61,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 12,659 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

