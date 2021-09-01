Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $17.31 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,656 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 76,370 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.9% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $17,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.08. 412,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,477,208. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $205,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

