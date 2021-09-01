$LONDON (LONDON) Trading Up 10.6% Over Last Week

$LONDON (CURRENCY:LONDON) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 1st. In the last week, $LONDON has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. $LONDON has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $4,099.00 worth of $LONDON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One $LONDON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00068099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.29 or 0.00136325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.29 or 0.00161002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,696.91 or 0.07602376 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003383 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,425.83 or 0.99583469 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $398.97 or 0.00820440 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.82 or 0.00999054 BTC.

$LONDON Profile

$LONDON’s total supply is 45,557,740 coins.

Buying and Selling $LONDON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as $LONDON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade $LONDON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase $LONDON using one of the exchanges listed above.

