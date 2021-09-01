LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Hits New 52-Week High at $265.30

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 265.30 ($3.47) and last traded at GBX 264.20 ($3.45), with a volume of 310081 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 261.80 ($3.42).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on LondonMetric Property from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 250 ($3.27).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 248.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 395.92. The company has a market capitalization of £2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.50, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

In related news, insider Martin McGann sold 162,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.07), for a total transaction of £382,300.35 ($499,477.85).

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

