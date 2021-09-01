Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on September 8th (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:LBPH) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, September 8th. Longboard Pharmaceuticals had issued 5,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 12th. The total size of the offering was $80,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

Shares of LBPH stock opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.00. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $18.95.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.26. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $3,106,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $37,193,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $4,914,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

