Loopring [NEO] Price Hits $0.0141 on Top Exchanges (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. During the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. One Loopring [NEO] coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, CoinMex, Switcheo Network and IDAX. Loopring [NEO] has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00069041 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.32 or 0.00135178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.26 or 0.00161937 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,609.17 or 0.07468615 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,497.97 or 1.00358914 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $397.64 or 0.00822847 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.15 or 0.01008081 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO] launched on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, Switcheo Network, DragonEX, IDAX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

