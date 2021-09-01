Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 11,544 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,544 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $6,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the third quarter valued at about $5,651,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,829,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,292,000 after buying an additional 29,737 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 29.8% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $306,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,270 shares of company stock valued at $2,181,846 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

HRL opened at $45.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.34. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $43.45 and a 52-week high of $52.51.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

