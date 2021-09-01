Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,181 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $6,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 162,118 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 35,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $670,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 76.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after buying an additional 25,216 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

RS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.75.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RS opened at $150.04 on Wednesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $99.98 and a twelve month high of $181.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.17 and a 200 day moving average of $154.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.688 dividend. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 35.67%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

